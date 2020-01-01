NEWS BTS take on Joel Corry & MNEK for Official UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



BTS’ new song Dynamite is off to an explosive start on this week’s Official Singles Chart, taking an early lead at Number 1 following its release last Friday (Aug. 21). The track, which hears the group name-drop everyone from Lebron James to King Kong, is their first entirely English language single.



Dynamite notched up 1.7 million UK streams in its first 48 hours, and is currently 1,700 chart sales ahead of Joel Corry & MNEK’s five-week chart-topper Head & Heart. As things stand, Dynamite could be BTS’ first Official UK Number 1, or their first UK Top 10.



BTS have scored two chart-topping albums in the UK: Map Of The Soul: Persona in April 2019 made them the first Korean act to top the UK charts, while Map Of The Soul: 7 hit the summit in February this year. View BTS’ Official UK Chart history in full here.



British rapper Headie One could also be making his strongest chart debut yet this week with Ain’t It Different, currently at Number 4. The track features AJ Tracey and Stormzy and serves as the lead single from him upcoming debut album Edna.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.

