Cardi B releases WAP merchandise

Cardi B surprised fans by releasing WAP-themed merchandise.



The 27-year-old released the track with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion earlier this month, and on Wednesday, she dropped the collection on her website which cheekily features some waterproof items.



The merch includes a mid-length transparent rain mac in white, pink and black colourways with WAP across the front, a pink cropped hoodie emblazoned with the single's cover artwork, T-shirts - featuring a racy shot from the music video of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wearing thongs – joggers and sweaters.



There's also a sports bra and biker short set available, all stamped with the WAP graffiti-style logo, and a pink or black umbrella.



The collection, priced from $25 to $125, can be purchased from wapstore.cardib.com while stocks last.



Despite criticism over the track's raunchy lyrics, WAP has become the most-streamed song in its first week of release ever with more than 93 million streams, according to Billboard.



It also marks the fourth number one for the Bodak Yellow rapper, and Megan her second on the Billboard Hot 100.



The mother-of-one celebrated the success of the collaboration by thanking the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker with a custom orange Hermes Birkin bag.



The piece features a customised paint job which depicts a white tiger, Megan in a matching striped outfit, and water droplets, and is inspired by a scene from the WAP music video.