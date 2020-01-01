Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody loves working with 'brilliant' Taylor Swift

Gary Lightbody has named Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran among his favourite stars to work with because he 'doesn't really need to do anything'.

In addition to fronting Snow Patrol, Gary is also an in-demand songwriter, penning tracks including his collaboration with Taylor, The Last Time, and Ed's Bloodstream.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he credited the pair, along with Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil as his three favourite big-name stars to write with.

"Taylor is brilliant, because she knows exactly what she wants," the rocker gushed.

He explained: "It's very easy to work with someone like her, who's got it all figured out. I don't really need to do anything with Taylor - or Si from Biffy and Ed."

Oh his secrets to working with successful musicians, Gary quipped: "I just make sure I'm not in the way. Knowing when to pitch in and when to shut the hell up is key when you're in with such amazing talents."

The Run hitmaker, who has recently released the new Snow Patrol EP, The Fireside Sessions, featuring five tracks written with fans over Instagram Live, went on to call Taylor, Ed and Simon 'the three loveliest people in music'.

Profits from The Fireside Sessions will benefit The Trussell Trust - a U.K. non-profit that operates a nationwide network of food banks.