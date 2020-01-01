Lance Bass rethinking baby plans after surrogate backs out

Lance Bass' dreams of becoming a father have suffered another big blow - his surrogate has backed out of the deal.

The former *NSYNC star shared the bad news on Friday, revealing he and his husband, Michael Turchin, are now on the hunt for another woman willing to carry their child.

"We're two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups," Lance told TooFab. "We haven't been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them (the embryos)... Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we've had for over two years.

"So now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate, which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don't want to get pregnant during a time like this."

Bass recently opened up about the tragedy of his ninth attempt to become a dad last year, revealing he and Turchin had started planning names and dreaming of life as fathers when they received the sad news that the baby had died.

"We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF (in vitro fertilisation)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we've met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support, knowing other people have gone through it."

He stated that if their latest surrogacy plans fell through, he and his husband were looking at other ways to become dads: "I'm not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time," Lance said.