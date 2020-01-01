Megan Thee Stallion to host virtual concert as she recovers from gunshot wounds

Megan Thee Stallion is planning her first-ever virtual concert a month after undergoing surgery on her feet following a shooting drama.

The Savage hitmaker will perform without an audience at the Live Nation gig on 29 August.

The show marks Megan's first performance since she underwent surgery following a shooting incident at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

The rapper was shot in both feet and recently confirmed reports Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger.

"Y’all h*es so worried ’bout it. Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said during an Instagram Live on Thursday. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it...

Megan left the party with Tory, who was later arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

The virtual gig will also be her first since the record-breaking success of WAP, her new collaboration with Cardi B, which shot to the top of the U.S. singles chart with the biggest digital opening week ever following its release earlier this month.