Chrissie Hynde: 'I'd stay on lockdown permanently if it was best for the planet'

Chrissie Hynde has been in no rush to see lockdown guidelines lifted because the planet has benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic.



As strict stay-at-home orders are relaxed in parts of the world where coronavirus infections are on the wane, The Pretenders star said she'd happily make permanent lifestyle changes to help the environment.



"If I knew there would be no more flights, if we can get rid of all cars, I would be the first to sign up," she bluntly told Rolling Stone, admitting she's 'pretty lazy' anyway.



And the 2000 Miles hitmaker has found it hard to get excited about the prospect of performing in 'socially distanced' shows, quipping: "Where are you going to do it, in an airplane hangar?"



She proclaimed she's also not a fan of the big names who have released 'pompous' come-together anthems during the global health crisis.



"Why do artists think that they're going to heal everybody and their music is so important?" she asked.



Chrissie has her own ideas for 'alternative' future concerts, musing she'd like to 'pull out any obscure Pretenders thing' on stage and say: "'Here's something you've never heard,' and they're (fans) like, 'Oh, OK. Cool'.



"But who knows," she added: "if we're locked down like this for another five years, I might be doing a striptease on Zoom (video conferencing app). I don't know how desperate people can get."