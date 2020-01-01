NEWS Joel Corry & MNEK seize a fifth week on top on singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry and MNEK hold on to the Official Singles Chart Number 1 with Head & Heart for a fifth consecutive week.



With 68,000 chart sales, including 8.2 million streams, the summer dance anthem now holds the longest consecutive run at Number 1 of 2020, while The Weeknd still leads overall with eight total weeks at the top with Blinding Lights.



Rising two places in its second week, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP climbs to Number 2 as the song continues to grow. WAP is now both Cardi and Megan’s highest-charting single in the UK.



Drake claims the highest new entry this week with Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk - Drake’s 16th Top 5 hit and Lil Durk’s first appearance on the Official Singles Chart. Mood Swings by the late Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay rises two to a new peak of Number 6, a new Official Singles Chart best for both artists.



Paul Woolford & Diplo fly 15 places to Number 14 with Looking For Me ft. Kareen Lomax, landing just ahead of Miley Cyrus’ new single Midnight Sky which debuts at 15 - Miley’s 13th Top 20 hit - and Jason Derulo waltzes up 15 spots to Number 19 with Take You Dancing.



Elsewhere, 19-year-old Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae zooms 19 places to Number 34 to land her first ever UK Top 40 hit with You Broke Me First, just ahead of Dua Lipa’s Hallucinate which climbs four to a new peak of 35.



Finally, Levitating by Dua Lipa enters the UK charts for the first time at Number 39, following a remix of the track featuring new lyrics and vocals by Missy Elliott and Madonna. The track is the lead single from Dua’s upcoming album Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album.