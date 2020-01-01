Maren Morris took mom-shaming incident 'really hard'

Maren Morris was hit "really hard" by her first mum-shaming experience because the photo controversy was "blown massively out of proportion", says her husband Ryan Hurd.

The country singer, who became a first-time mother in March, came under attack in July when critics accused her of endangering the couple's son Hayes, after sharing a picture of herself relaxing on a giant inflatable on a lake as she sipped what appeared to be an alcoholic drink, while her baby slept on her chest.

Some social media trolls claimed Maren was putting her child at risk of drowning by failing to fit him with a life jacket, while they also called her parenting into question by commenting on her choice of beverage.

Ryan spoke out to defend his wife at the time, insisting Hayes was never in any danger during the staged photo opportunity, but the backlash was enough to prompt Maren to delete all images of their son from her Instagram page.

Now Ryan, who is also a singer, admits Maren didn't take the scandal well.

"She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion," he told Us Weekly's Moms Like Us web show.

"When people see somebody getting attacked, they sort of pile on because they think it's safe. It's just weird."

He also made it clear Maren didn't need anyone to come to her defence, because she "can handle herself".

"She doesn't need anybody to come in and help her out, but I just felt like sometimes Mama needs to know that I'm watching," he explained.

And Ryan doesn't have an issue with keeping all snaps of Hayes private from now on, because the couple never wanted to plaster his face all over social media.

"For his sake, we just want him to be able to control how much of how in that world he is," the protective dad shared. "You can't really do that when you're an infant."