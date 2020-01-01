NEWS The Rolling Stones to open flagship store on London's Carnaby Street Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Mick Jagger and co have joined forces with merchandise firm Bravado for ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ at 9 Carnaby Street in Soho.



The famous location was a hotspot for British music and fashion culture in the 60s, and the rock and roll legends have teased that visitors can expect "an unrivalled experience".



In a statement, the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers said: “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”



As per a press release, the store will house "exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand and will feature all the hallmarks of the band’s iconic journey, whilst on-going releases sit at the heart of the shop’s pulse."



Fans of every generation will be able to purchase clothing and accessories, as well as limited edition glassware with Baccarat engraved with the band's iconic tongue and lips logo.



Inside the store, shoppers will find chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.



What's more, the band's album and singles will be played over Bowers & Wilkins speakers, including the upcoming 'Goats Head Soup' album reissue and recent track 'Scarlet'.



The shop has been decorated in their signature red and black to match their brand and also features a glass floor with lyrics.



Vistors can also take in a world first soundwave installation featuring the opening to their 1966 hit ‘Paint It Black’.

Back in 2018, a similar store was opened to celebrate the Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which saw the lyrics to the song of the same name glow above Carnaby Street.



The exclusive ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ merchandise will be available in-store and online from September 9.