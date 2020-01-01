NEWS Cardi B's label bosses were 'scared' about explicit Megan Thee Stallion collaboration WAP Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping collaboration WAP was almost pulled by bosses at the rapper's record label.



The provocative tune has proved a huge hit with fans and topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Its accompanying video, boasting stars including Normani and Kylie Jenner in a lavish mansion featuring butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards, quickly went viral on social media.



But the Bodak Yellow star told Ash London Live that bosses at her record label, Atlantic Records, were unsure of the track when she first presented it to them.



"When they heard the song, they were like, 'We really like it, but that song is so explicit'," Cardi shared of the raunchy track, which has the full title Wet A*s P**sy.



"And I guess they were asking around because even with YouTube we couldn't use the explicit version. We had to use 'wet and Gucci' to keep it PG-13."



She continued: "My label was really scared about the record. They were like, 'Can you please get another record and you could put Megan on it?' And I was like, 'No."



Cardi also admitted she too began to get nervous about the track, confessing, "I kept asking people, 'Am I saying p**sy too much?'"