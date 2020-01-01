Miley Cyrus wrote break-up anthem Slide Away months before Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus has shocked fans by revealing her emotional break-up track Slide Away was written 18 months before her split from Liam Hemsworth.

The singer debuted the song after she and Liam ended their brief marriage last summer, but now she reveals it was written well before they became husband and wife.

"I wrote Slide Away before my break-up," she told Apple Music host Zane Lowe. "I wrote Slide Away in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence."

The star believes the track, about the end of a romance, later manifested in real life, causing her to alter the direction of her music.

"So, you know what? That’s why I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality," she added. "Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burned my house down with my words."

Miley insists she has become skilled at coping with heartbreak, learning that emotional distress can lead to unhealthy ways of thinking.

"I'm a very logical person," she shared, "and I really try to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us. Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real. And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, 'I'm never going to be the same again.' You know? 'My life is s**t'. All of these things I was telling myself; it's just not true."

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker ended her 10-year on/off relationship with the Australian actor less than a year after they quietly tied the knot in December 2018. She went on to date Cody Simpson, who she has since split from.

The 27 year old recently confirmed she was single again.