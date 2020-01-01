NEWS Mark Ronson teases the killer vocals on his Miley Cyrus collaboration ‘High’ Newsdesk Share with :





The pop star previously teased that there will be two or three songs with the studio wizard - who she hooked up with on mega-hit 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' - on her hotly-anticipated seventh record, which will have "Joan Jett vibes".



She said: "Me and Mark, we have about two/ three songs on my next project together ... kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock n roll.



"I currently have my dad's haircut, I'm excited to bring that also."



And now, the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker has teased that Miley's vocal is "11/10” on the track.



Sharing a tweet by a Miley stan account, which reads: “@MileyCyrus confirmed a new song produced by Mark Ronson that will be on the album called "High"! #M7 #MidnightSky”, he added: "this song will make you call every ex you ever had. Miley's vocal is 11/10 (sic)"



Miley - who has just split from boyfriend Cody Simpson - recently dropped the lead single, 'Midnight Sky', which is about her reclaiming the narrative about her life and split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she separated from in August 2019 after seven months of marriage and had their union legally ended in January 2020.



The 27-year-old star previously revealed her new album is "genre-less”, whilst she teased a duet with punk rock legend Billy Idol called 'Night Crawling'.



The lyrics for the latter track reportedly include: "Gotta listen when the devil's calling."



Whilst on another verse, she confesses: "Sometimes I'm good for nothing, sometimes the best you ever had. Sometimes I need your loving, sometimes I stab you in the back."



On her diverse-sounding album, she previously teased: "There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records.



"You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less."



Miley's last LP was 2017's 'Younger Now'.