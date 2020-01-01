Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion giving away $1 million via Twitter and Cash App

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million (£800,000) in Twitter's biggest-ever cash prize.

The rap duo, who recently topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with new single WAP, announced the giveaway, which is exclusively for women, on Wednesday.

"To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars," Megan said.

"Y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $," Cardi added.

Women who tweet #WAPParty along with their $Cashtag will have a chance to receive a portion of the money through Cash App.

The pair have come under fire over the sexually explicit track and its provocative video, featuring an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto, and Kylie Jenner in a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards.

Although some have slammed it as being degrading and for sexualising women, the stars insist the sex-laced song promotes female empowerment.