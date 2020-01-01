NEWS Taylor Momsen explains why The Pretty Reckless are delaying album until 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Momsen has explained why The Pretty Reckless decided to delay their album until 2021.



The 27-year-old singer's band hadn't given a firm release date for their fourth studio effort, 'Death By Rock And Roll', but Taylor has explained that because they won't be able to tour the record yet, due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, it feels pointless to put out a full album which they can't play live.



Taylor admitted everything is "still up in the air", but fans will have more singles to look forward to in the meantime.

She explained to Forbes: "We talked about holding the song 'Death By Rock And Roll' for longer too, and I was, like, 'I can't do this. I can't just sit on this album forever.'



"The world needs music and music has such a healing thing to it, and it saved my life, time and time again.



"If we put out a song and if it can put a smile on some people's faces, great; we'll take it from there. That's kind of what we're doing - we're riding the wave.



"This is just such an unprecedented time, so we're trying to take it step by step, and see where things go.



"Everything is still up in the air, but we are planning on releasing more singles before the full album is out. There's going to be more music to come. [The title track] is just the first little taste or the tip of the iceberg, if you will.



"The main reason for delaying it was simply because putting out a few songs and not being able to play them is one thing, but putting out a full album and not being able to tour is crazy.



"Now, who knows when touring is going to come back? I keep hearing different things, and the date keeps getting later and later. We can't wait forever. Eventually, we'll just put it out. But that was kind of the main reason for it, and like I said, it's kind of just the waiting game now."



'Death By Rock And Roll’ is the follow-up to 2016's 'Who You Selling For'.