Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga to perform Rain On Me at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga will perform their Rain On Me hit live for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The popstars, who also lead all nominees, will unite for the first time onstage to belt out the tune on 30 August.

It is not yet clear if Ariana and Gaga will perform at one of the outdoor venues in New York City or if their performance will be beamed in live from a venue in Los Angeles, where both singers live.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers decided against hosting the show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances... with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," a statement issued to Page Six reads. "In close consultation with state and local health officials?, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.

"MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

The prizegiving, hosted by Keke Palmer, will also feature live sets from J Balvin, BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and Maluma.