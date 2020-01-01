NEWS Ariana Grande calls on Rihanna to drop new music and 'snatch back' her streaming record Newsdesk Share with :





Ariana Grande has pleaded with Rihanna to release a new album.



On Monday, it was announced that the 7 Rings hitmaker had broken the Spotify record for top streaming female artist of all time.



Ariana reacting by sharing the news to her Instagram followers:



"Holy s**t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,” she exclaimed, “i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to (sic).”



But while the 26-year-old was thrilled about the accolade, she was also quick to acknowledge Rihanna, the former holder of the title, writing: “now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or …”



Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti, told Entertainment Tonight in a recent video chat that she's determined to only release music she is proud of: "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it," she proclaimed.



Telling fans: "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she added:



"you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."