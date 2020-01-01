NEWS Cardi B gifts Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion to celebrate the success of 'WAP' Newsdesk Share with :





The 27-year-old rapper and Megan, 25, joined forces to make the chart-topping hit, and Cardi has decided to mark their success by sending an eye-catching gift to the Houston-born star.



Megan shared a video of her 'WAP'-inspired Birkin bag on Instagram, and captioned the post: "My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something [crying emojis] not the birkinnnnnnnn [crying emojis] thank you frennn omg I can't believe you [love heart emojis] I wonder what I'm gonna get her @iamcardib (sic)"



Despite the song's chart success, Russell Brand recently questioned whether the 'WAP' music video is a "feminist masterpiece or porn".



The comedian discussed the controversial video - which also stars Kylie Jenner and Normani - on his YouTube channel, saying it is a "capitalist objectification and commodification" of females.



He explained: "If male hip-hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality ... and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency ... it's an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.

"Is it equality if it has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no."



Russell made the comments shortly after Cardi admitted to being surprised by the reaction to the video.

The rap star said: "I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.



"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.



"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?"