Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West's Sunday Service return

Kim Kardashian has reassured fans her husband Kanye West's re-launched Sunday Service gospel sessions are safe amid COVID-19.

The rapper resumed the weekly gatherings on Sunday at the Wyoming ranch he and Kim share without a live audience.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Kanye wrote: "Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming," exalting, "We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship SUNDAY SERVICE IS BACK."

Kim then chimed in to say the event, which featured a choir performance, followed strict protocol to ensure all those participating were safe amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety, which is always top priority," she tweeted, "It was filmed... without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting."

Kim's tweet suggests she and the mogul are back on good terms after a marriage-saving break in Miami, Florida and the Dominican Republic. The couple has been at odds ever since Kanye went public with claims he and his wife considered aborting their first child, North, at a political rally last month. He then took to social media and attacked Kim and her mother, revealing he had been fighting for a divorce for two years.

The rapper later apologised to his wife, who put the whole ordeal down to her husband's latest bipolar episode.