Shakira in no rush to marry Gerard Pique

Shakira is in no rush to marry her long-term boyfriend Gerard Pique, because she believes remaining his girlfriend keeps him on his toes.

The 43-year-old singer shares two sons with soccer star Pique, who she started dating in 2011. When asked about whether they would get married in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, the Hips Don't Lie star explained that she preferred being a girlfriend to a wife.

"We're not married. To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s**t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," she said. "His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behaviour."

Shakira has sold 80 million records worldwide and writes or co-writes nearly all her songs. And when it comes to penning tunes, the Colombian superstar insisted she loves every second of the process.

Asked what writing music "does for her", the Waka Waka star replied: "Sometimes it saves me a visit to a shrink. It's such a therapeutic, yeah, cathartic vehicle, you know, for me to express my thoughts and my angst. Sometimes I'm just restless, and I don't know what it is. And I think it's - what I just need is a piece of paper and a pen or my computer, and just start writing. And then being able to put music to those words. It's something really beautiful, I guess."