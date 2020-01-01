Cardi B gives Joe Biden her list of issues with U.S. politics

Cardi B has given U.S. Democratic nominee Joe Biden "a whole list of things" she wants the next president to do for Americans.

The rapper spoke with the politician via video conference platform Zoom as part of her Elle magazine cover story and the Bodak Yellow star told him what she expects from the next U.S. leader and wants for her country.

"I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want (President Donald) Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much," she shared.

"I don't want to be lied to - we're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don't want someone to lie to me and tell me that it's fine not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay."

Cardi continued: "I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.

"And also: I want free Medicare. It's important to have free (healthcare), because look at what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I'm sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and fair to cops, too..."

After listening to the rapper's list of demands, Biden responded: "Also, by the way, if I get elected president, anybody with a family (that makes) less than 125 grand, you're going to get free education. And everybody gets free community college.

"The way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share... (For example) no corporation should pay less than 15 per cent tax."

Cardi is supporting Biden after her initial pick for president, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race in April. The election takes place in November.