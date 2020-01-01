Kim Kardashian turns attention to freeing rapper C-Murder in latest legal bid

Kim Kardashian is hoping to use her legal prowess to free incarcerated rapper C-Murder.

The musician, real name Corey Miller, was convicted in 2009 of the shooting of 16-year-old fan Steve Thomas at a nightclub. Miller, the brother of rapper Master P, has always maintained his innocence but was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Now, after new evidence allegedly came to light, reality star and trainee lawyer Kim has turned her attention to working to free the 49-year-old from behind bars.

"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted," she tweeted on Sunday.

"Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict... True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids."

She added that she's teaming up with singer Monica, who previously dated Miller, in a bid to prove his innocence.

"Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he's always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this," Monica said in a post on her Instagram page.

Kim has been active in advocating for a reassessment of the current criminal justice system in the U.S., and she successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to pardon grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence. Johnson was released in 2018 after serving 21 years in prison.