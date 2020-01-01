NEWS Chance the Rapper teams up with designer for Bitmoji collection launch Newsdesk Share with :





Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Ralph Lauren for a virtual performance to launch their upcoming Bitmoji collection.



The American brand recently teamed with Snap, the first partnership of its kind to exist within Snapchat and the Bitmoji app, to create a virtual wardrobe for the avatar messaging app Bitmoji, which will feature 12 branded Ralph Lauren items, such as double-breasted blazers, a racer jacket, a rugby shirt and a track jacket, that can be customised and purchased online.



The 27-year-old rapper has now been tapped to create “a pre-performance experience”, followed by a digital performance in September to mark the launch of the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection.



Details of the performance are being kept under wraps for now, but an image to announce the partnership has been released, showing an avatar of the Coloring Book hitmaker, who has long been a fan of the iconic American brand, dressed in an exact replica of an outfit he wore in 2017.



Chance rocked the limited edition track jacket from the Ralph Lauren Polo Stadium collection on stage during a gig at the Austin City Limits Music Festival almost three years ago, which he teamed with jeans, a Gucci belt and a light blue cap.



Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s chief digital officer, said that the brand was prompted to explore "disruptive ways" to connect with a younger, tech-orientated audience.



“Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap," she explained. "We feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.”