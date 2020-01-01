Lianne La Havas: 'I had to wear tiny heels next to Prince'

Lianne La Havas has divulged that she was forced to take off her high heels for her 'most mind-boggling' live show ever - performing on Saturday Night Live with Prince.

The 30-year-old joined the funk icon to sing backing vocals on his track Clouds on the famed U.S. comedy show in November 2014 and has claimed it remains a highlight of her career - even though she had to rethink her wardrobe for the big appearance.

On a new episode of the Pitchfork Review, Lianne described the night as: "probably one of the greatest, most mind-boggling live experiences I've ever had."

"I had to sort of suddenly disappear from the stage to make way for Prince, and I had to wear a certain height of heel because I wasn't allowed to adjust the mic stand," she recalled.

Explaining: "Because obviously Prince's height was different to mine," Lianne said, "I just sort of wore these weird shoes that you don't see on stage."

Prince also gave Lianne some frank feedback on her music, and advice which she cherishes.

"I was listening to a particular type of electronic, like neo soul-ish music at the time," she shared, "I was... saying, 'Oh, I really like this stuff, I want my stuff to sound like this'."

Lianne recounted that Prince told her: "'That stuff is over, you know. You do you, do your thing'. He just knew that it wasn't timeless and that... he also angled the encouragement for me to carry on doing my thing."