Liverpool's historic Cavern Club could become Covid-19 fatality

The iconic venue - where The Beatles made almost 300 appearances between 1961 and 1963 - was recently forced to let go 20 of its employees, with more layoffs expected, after the pandemic led to business closures worldwide and Mayor Joe Anderson has warned that if its bid to the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund fails, the club will close indefinitely.



He told The Liverpool Echo: "The fact that the world-famous Cavern could close forever because of Covid-19 should bring home to the Government how much our hugely treasured music industry is in peril. This virus has caused unimaginable pain and grief but it's proving to be an existential threat to our cultural scene. The prospect of losing a national jewel like the Cavern is a horrible scenario for all concerned, be they Beatles fans, music lovers and above all those whose livelihoods depend on it."



Bill Heckle, one of the club's directors, added: "We made a decision a few years ago to keep as much money in the bank as possible for a rainy day, not knowing it was going to be a thunderstorm.



"It's a very vibrant part of the Liverpool economy, which is why we're reaching out at the end of August and reopening the Cavern for a week, virtually and bands from all around the world have sent messages and recorded sets. We know we're not going to make money, it's about really reminding people we're here and the sole aim is to get out the other side. I'm sure we will, but it is about survival."