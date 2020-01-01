NEWS Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of postal service Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift has accused U.S. leader Donald Trump of 'dismantling' the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) ahead of November's election.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans will rely on voting by mail. However, postmaster general and Republican party fundraiser Louis DeJoy has made cutbacks to USPS since his appointment to the role in June, and last week Trump commented that he opposes additional funding called for by the Democrats to aid the service, sending critics into an uproar.



"Trump's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president," Taylor wrote on Twitter.



"He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," she seethed.



Adding: "Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," Swift urged fans to request early ballot papers and to vote in advance.



Swift's fellow singer Jason Mraz has also called out Trump for cutting funds to the organisation and trying to use the situation to influence the election.



"Tampering with elections is illegal. So is mail fraud... Let's make sure the postmaster general and our President are held accountable for their actions, starting with a personnel change in the People's House," he wrote on Instagram.