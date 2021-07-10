NEWS Kanye West asks his fans to choose between Guns N' Roses and Nirvana Newsdesk Share with :





The 43-year-old rapper started a debate on his Twitter page after he posted about both bands, writing "Guns n Roses or Nirvana," along with a thinking emoji and added: "Both my favorite".



Fans were quick to respond and appeared equally split between the two bands.



One person wrote: "Nirvana was revolutionary, but they couldn’t have happened without GnR. GnR was the link between the hair bands and grunge. They were the beginning of the end of the height of glam rock. Nirvana sealed the deal."



Another added: "Nirvana. Hands down."



Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses recently rescheduled their North America tour for summer 2021.



Axl Rose and co were set to hit the road on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but they were forced to postpone the extensive run in May, due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.



And the 'Welcome to the Jungle' rockers have announced a new set of dates, with the tour now set to kick off on July 10, 2021 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 19, 2021.



However, a number of the dates were unable to be rescheduled, due to "routing and venue availability issues".



The shows affected are Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, and Indianapolis.



In a statement, the band said: "Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on August 19, 2021. Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year."