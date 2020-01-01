Miley Cyrus regularly chats with ex Nick Jonas after reconnecting on Instagram

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

The Midnight Sky hitmaker got fans talking after they spotted she was re-following the Jonas Brothers star on Instagram - but Miley insists she never meant to unfollow him in the first place.

"Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you've been unfollowed or you've unfollowed someone and, like, didn't mean to?," she said during an interview with the Zach Sang Show.

"My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, 'Why did you unfollow me?' And I didn't unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama," she joked.

The hitmaker went on to explain that she and Nick have been following each other again since she, "(did) the throwback on my Instagram, like, a year ago."

"I had a very epic photo of me coming out of an airport in an awesome, vintage - now vintage - Jonas Brothers tee. And we've been following each other since then," Miley shared.

Miley and Nick were a couple when they were teenagers, and ended their relationship in 2007. The singer confirmed she was single this week, after splitting with boyfriend of 10 months, Cody Simpson.

Meanwhile, Nick wed actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018.