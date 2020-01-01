John Legend curating playlists for Headspace meditation app

John Legend is helping to deliver mindful content to fans by joining meditation platform Headspace as its first-ever Chief Music Officer.

The All of Me hitmaker's new role comes as Headspace officials launch their new Focus mode, to aid users in prioritising their thoughts in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Legend will curate a special Focus playlist, composed by a different artist each month, to enhance members' mindfulness journeys via the app.

The track list will be in addition to the 12 different 'stations' offered to users, each featuring focus-inspired tunes from a variety of genres.

"I'm so excited to join the Headspace team as Chief Music Officer," he says in a statement.

"Songwriting and performing requires an incredible amount of mental focus, concentration, and present moment awareness. When I'm able to cancel out external noise and tune into a state of relaxed concentration, that's when the creativity flows.

"That's why I'm looking forward to helping others learn how to focus on what's important to them - and I'll be bringing some of my friends in the music industry along with me for the ride."

Sam Rogoway, Headspace's Chief Content and Product Officer, adds, "Increased stress and anxiety in our day-to-day lives have impaired our ability to focus. It's challenging to concentrate on work, family, or even a simple task at hand when our reality is in such a period of flux and uncertainty.

"That's why we are so proud to launch Headspace Focus with John Legend at a time when so many people around the world need some extra help concentrating on what matters most to them."