Victoria Beckham teases husband David for Spice Girls sing-along bike ride

Victoria Beckham has teased her husband David Beckham for having a Spice Girls sing-along while cycling with James Corden.

The soccer legend appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as part of a sketch that saw him take a cycling class with the comedian, singing along with his wife's hit Wannabe after initially appearing to be embarrassed by hearing the song.

"Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night!" Victoria posted on her Instagram account on Friday in a caption attached to a video clip of the funny moment.

"He did always want to be in the band @latelateshow @j_corden," she added, along with crying laughing emojis.

David and James also managed to get into a sparring match at a boxing gym during the hilarious segment, that was filmed before coronavirus lockdown orders came into effect.

It's not the first time this summer that Beckham has paid homage to fashion designer Victoria's Posh Spice roots by sharing a Spice Girls song in public. Last month, he posted a video montage on Instagram, set to 1996 Spice Girls hit Say You'll Be There, in celebration of their 21st wedding anniversary.

"Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with (soccer player) Gary Neville and the spice girls (sic) were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit'," he wrote in the caption to the video. "Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids."

David and Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old daughter Harper.