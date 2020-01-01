NEWS Drake heading for highest new entry with Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart is on course to land a fifth consecutive week at Number 1, already leading by 5,000 chart sales.



Lighter by Nathan Dawe ft. KSI moves up one place on the First Look to potentially land at Number 2 this week.



Drake’s latest single Laugh Now Cry Later ft. Lil Durk is heading for the week’s highest new entry, at Number 3 on today’s sales flash. It’s set to be American rapper Lil Durk’s first appearance in the Official Singles Chart, and Drake’s 17th Top 5 single.



Jubel’s Dancing in the Moonlight ft. Neimy could finally hit the Top 10 this week, currently up one place to Number 10.



Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus is set to debut at Number 13; it would be Miley’s 13th Top 20 hit if it stays on course. It’s the first new music we’ve had from Miley since her appearance on the 2019 Charlie’s Angels theme Don’t Call Me Angel with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.



Finally, DJs Paul Woolford and Diplo could enter the Top 20 with Looking For Me ft. Kareen Lomax – flying nine places to Number 18 after just 48 hours.



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.