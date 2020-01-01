Ricky Martin: 'There’s moments where I want 10 more kids'

Dad-of-four Ricky Martin has divulged that he dreams of extending his family.

The She Bangs star is already a parent to 12-year-old twins, Valentino and Matteo, along with two-year-old daughter Lucia and young son Renn. However, speaking to Out magazine for the publication's family issue, the hitmaker insisted he's not done yet.

Martin confessed: “I would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family but, you know, we have to see what happens."

Sharing: “Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I’m not going to be able to be a daddy,” Martin acknowledged he had come a long way.

He lamented: “Obviously adoption is an option and it’s very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it’s very difficult to adopt in some countries."

Martin married husband Jwan Yosef in 2017 and said family is deeply important for the couple.

However, he quipped that not all moments of family life are total bliss: “There’s moments where I want 10 more, and then there are those mornings where everybody’s crying."

"I’m like, ‘OK, maybe we’re fine at six’,” he laughed.