Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform at Democratic Convention

Billie Eilish and John Legend are among the stars who will give virtual performances at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) next week.

Officials from the party announced that in addition to the coronation of Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee and Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential pick, as well as political speeches, the event will feature a star-studded array of musicians.

In addition to Billie and John, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, and others will also perform, officials told U.S. media outlets on Friday. A 57-member youth choir will also sing the National Anthem on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DNC was postponed from its original summer date and has gone online, with politicians, activists, performers, and celebrities from across the county via livestream.

Announcing the plans, Stephanie Cutter, the DNC's program executive, said in a statement: "In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions."

Praising the artists for helping their efforts to try and unseat President Donald Trump, she added: "It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump's failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as President."

Former Vice President Biden will accept his nomination in a speech Thursday from his home state of Delaware, while Harris will speak the day before.

It will be available to watch online at www.demconvention.com/watch-the-convention.