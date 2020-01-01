NEWS Brandon Flowers wrote his 'most romantic lyric' in The Killers' new single 'Dying Breed' Newsdesk Share with :





The band released the track on Friday (14.08.20) with frontman Brandon describing how it was inspired by his wife, Tana Mundkowsky.



Discussing the new track with NME, Brandon explained: "I like the idea of where me and my wife have gotten to and where we headed.



"An overriding theme of this record is asking the question, 'Can two become one?' I know it's old-fashioned, but it's my life. It's probably the prettiest or most romantic lyric I've ever written.



"My favourite line on the record is 'I'll be there when water's rising / I'll be your lifeguard'. I feel thankful for that. I want her to know that no matter what, I'm going to stay by her side and keep the promise."



Brandon, 39, previously explained how Tana's battle with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression had inspired him on the band's previous album, 'Wonderful Wonderful'.



The track is the latest release from their upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage', which comes out later this month after being delayed from its planned May release due to the coronavirus crisis.



The latest track from the 'Somebody Told Me' band follows the release of 'Fire In Bone' and lead track 'Caution' - which features former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.



Speaking on the meaning behind 'Fire In Bone', Brandon explained: "That's my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking.



"I've been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life.



"I'm grateful and I'm thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot.

"It winks at you and you're hooked. You just want to chase it."