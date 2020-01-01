Miley Cyrus: 'I will continue to be friends with Cody Simpson following split'

Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has split from boyfriend Cody Simpson, but that the two remain friends.

The singer, who released her latest single, Midnight Sky on Friday, took to Instagram Live and confirmed the pair, who got together in October 2019, are taking time apart to 'work on' themselves.

Referencing her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August last year, Miley told fans: "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that."

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up," she continued, "it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it."

Explaining the reason for the breakup, Miley divulged: "Right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age."

She added: "We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're hanging out, getting pizza."

The pair are friends, she said: "We've been friends for 10 years and we're going to continue to be friends, so just don't make it something that it is not."

According to TMZ, Miley and Cody ended their relationship in the last few weeks. The pair have known have each for a decade, becoming acquainted in 2015 before taking their relationship to the next level four years later.