Cardi B spent a fortune on safety measures ahead of WAP video shoot

Cardi B spent over $100,000 (£76,500) on coronavirus tests before shooting her controversial new WAP video with Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper admitted shooting the racy footage, which features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, and a host of snakes and big cats, was a costly affair because everyone on set had to abide by strict health and safety guidelines.

In an interview published by i-D on Thursday, Cardi said she had to pay for a series of measures before the cameras could roll.

"We had to spend $100,000 just on testing," she explained, "everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."

But at least she didn't have to pay for the transportation and welfare of the big cats that appear in the promo: "We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn't film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together."

However, Cardi agreed to writhe around with snakes in one daring scene, adding, "I was naked and one of them peed all over me."

WAP is now well on its way to becoming another huge hit for the rap pair. The track's success is being aided by all the controversy surrounding the provocative and explicit lyrics that focus on female sexual empowerment, with critics and fans alike calling the tune 'filthy' and 'nasty'.