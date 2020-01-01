NEWS Liam Gallagher says mum couldn't care less about his feud with Noel Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher says his mother couldn't care less about his feud with his estranged brother Noel Gallagher.



The 47-year-old singer and his older sibling have been engaged in a public war of words since Noel, 53, broke up their band Oasis in 2009 following a massive bust-up between the pair before a Paris festival concert.



Their beloved mother Peggy - who also has another son Paul - has been in the middle of her boys' rows ever since but has never taken a side and Liam admits she is now bored of their fallout.



When asked by one of his Twitter followers "What is Peggy's opinion/stance regarding the return of Oasis?", he replied: "She’s a**** thinks were both massive *****."



Liam was also asked by another fan "What do you think about young people becoming huge Oasis fans nowadays?"



He answered: "It's amazing, Oasis is for everyone young n old c’mon you know."



Although Peggy is not bothered about their feud, Liam warned there will be "war" if he and Noel don't make up before their mother passes.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker previously said: "I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven't made up by then... then there will be war. Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf ... It's not about the band getting back together, I'm not a**** about that. It's about going, 'Look, let's go for a beer let's have a chat of whatever.' "