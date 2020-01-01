NEWS Madonna to celebrate 62nd birthday with trip to Jamaica Newsdesk Share with :





Madonna is reportedly planning to fly to Jamaica to celebrate her 62nd birthday in the sun.



According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the Vogue hitmaker isn't letting the Covid-19 crisis affect her big day, and is throwing a party at the stunning Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay.



The location is the island home of stars including Ralph Lauren and Paul McCartney and has hosted guests from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Grace Kelly.



While the Material Girl star celebrates her special day on Sunday, insiders revealed some of her close pals, including longtime manager Guy Oseary, won’t be making the trip “because of Covid”.



Madonna previously revealed she planned “to breathe in the Covid-19 air” after she tested positive for antibodies in April.