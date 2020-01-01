Morrissey mourning mother

Morrissey is in mourning after his mother, Elizabeth, passed away.

The former The Smiths frontman, 61, was incredibly close to his mum, a librarian who moved from Ireland to Manchester, England shortly before he was born, and gained his love of literature from her.

Over the weekend, he asked fans to "pray" for her as she was seriously unwell - but revealed on Friday that she had lost her battle with the unspecified illness.

A message on his Morrissey Central website reads: "Morrissey's very beloved mother - and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away. A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born. All are welcome."

He closed his message with a quote from Oscar Wilde, which read: "All my life's buried here ... heap earth upon it."

Elizabeth, who separated from the Everyday Is Like Sunday hitmaker's dad Peter in 1976, was a regular attendee of her son's gigs, and was last seen supporting the hitmaker when he performed at the London Palladium in 2018.