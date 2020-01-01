NEWS Taylor Swift holds top album for a third week with Folklore Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry and MNEK extend their reign over the Official Singles Chart as Head & Heart enjoys its strongest week of streams and sales yet to claim a fourth week at Number 1. The track notched up 81,000 chart sales – including 9.9 million audio and video streams – to keep its place at the summit.



Meanwhile, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion make a big splash with WAP, scoring the week’s highest new entry at Number 4 – the strongest UK Official Chart debut for either act to date. The entry marks Cardi’s fifth UK Top 10 and Megan’s second.



Mood Swings by the late US rapper Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay lifts eight places to Number 8, becoming his second UK Top 10 and highest-charting single yet following last month’s Number 9-peaking The Woo. Another track by the rapper, For The Night ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby, rebounds six spots to Number 30.



Swedish duo Jubel edge ever closer to the Top 10 with their dance re-work of Toploader’s Dancing In The Moonlight ft. Neimy, up one place to 11, as does Becky Hill & Sigala’s Heaven On My Mind, hopping three spots to a new peak at 14.



Manchester rapper and actor Bugzy Malone enters at Number 18 with M.E.N III, his third UK Top 40 and highest-charting single to date, while Little Mix’s Holiday zooms 11 places to Number 19. Fake Friends by New York producer PS1 ft. Alex Hosking lifts six places to a new peak at 22.

There are two more new entries in this week’s Top 40: Juice Wrld and The Weeknd’s collaboration Smile lands at Number 23, and We Won by D-Block Europe enters at Number 31.



Further down, two singles climb into the Top 40 for the first time: Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing vaults 12 places to Number 34 to become the singer’s 21st UK Top 40 entry, and Hallucinate by Dua Lipa climbs nine spots to Number 39, four weeks after first entering the Top 100.



Official Singles Chart Top 5

LW

TW

TITLE

ARTIST

LABEL

1

1

HEAD & HEART

JOEL CORRY FT MNEK

ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC

2

2

SAVAGE LOVE (LAXED - SIREN BEAT)

JAWSH 685 & JASON DERULO

RCA

3

3

LIGHTER

NATHAN DAWE FT KSI

ATLANTIC

NEW

4

WAP

CARDI B FT MEGAN THEE STALLION

ATLANTIC

4

5

WATERMELON SUGAR

HARRY STYLES

COLUMBIA

© 2020 OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Please note, Top 5 table supplied for information purposes, not for publishing. If you wish to take out a chart licence please contact commercial@officialcharts.com





Official Albums Chart

Taylor Swift’s Folklore scoops Number 1 for a third consecutive week on the Official Albums Chart. Folklore is Taylor’s fifth Number 1 but her first to hold on to the top spot for more than one week, this week finishing ahead by 6,000 chart sales.



Glass Animals enter at Number 2 with Dreamland, their third studio album. It’s the Oxford four-piece’s highest ever charting album, and first Top 10. Their previous collection How To Be A Human Being reached Number 23 in 2016. Dreamland also debuts at Number 1 on both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart.



Also making a Top 5 debut, Deep Purple’s 21st studio album Whoosh! Enters at Number 4. It’s the legendary English rock band’s 11th Top 10 collection, and highest-charting in forty years, since 1980’s Deepest Purple which reached Number 1. Their 2017 album Infinite peaked at Number 6.



Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia climbs three to Number 7 following a surge in streams as fans gear up for Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album to be released next week. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours flies 10 places to Number 11, its highest chart placing since 2014.



Further down, K-pop boyband BTS debut at Number 35 with Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey. The album features Japanese versions of songs from their last three albums (two of which were UK Number 1s) and four new original tracks. It’s the group’s fourth UK Top 40 album.



Finally, George Michael’s 2006 greatest hits album Twenty Five leaps 14 places to Number 38, following the announcement of a nine-metre mural of the singer as part of the Brent Borough of Culture celebration; and George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s returns to the Top 40 this week, up 11 to Number 40.