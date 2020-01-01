NEWS Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP scores highest new entry as Joel Corry & MNEK keep Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry and MNEK extend their reign over the Official Singles Chart as Head & Heart enjoys its strongest week of streams and sales yet to claim a fourth week at Number 1. The track notched up 81,000 chart sales – including 9.9 million audio and video streams – to keep its place at the summit.



Meanwhile, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion make a big splash with WAP, scoring the week’s highest new entry at Number 4 – the strongest UK Official Chart debut for either act to date. The entry marks Cardi’s fifth UK Top 10 and Megan’s second.



Mood Swings by the late US rapper Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay lifts eight places to Number 8, becoming his second UK Top 10 and highest-charting single yet following last month’s Number 9-peaking The Woo. Another track by the rapper, For The Night ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby, rebounds six spots to Number 30.



Swedish duo Jubel edge ever closer to the Top 10 with their dance re-work of Toploader’s Dancing In The Moonlight ft. Neimy, up one place to 11, as does Becky Hill & Sigala’s Heaven On My Mind, hopping three spots to a new peak at 14.



Manchester rapper and actor Bugzy Malone enters at Number 18 with M.E.N III, his third UK Top 40 and highest-charting single to date, while Little Mix’s Holiday zooms 11 places to Number 19. Fake Friends by New York producer PS1 ft. Alex Hosking lifts six places to a new peak at 22.

There are two more new entries in this week’s Top 40: Juice Wrld and The Weeknd’s collaboration Smile lands at Number 23, and We Won by D-Block Europe enters at Number 31.



Further down, two singles climb into the Top 40 for the first time: Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing vaults 12 places to Number 34 to become the singer’s 21st UK Top 40 entry, and Hallucinate by Dua Lipa climbs nine spots to Number 39, four weeks after first entering the Top 100.