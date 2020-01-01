NEWS Chrissy Teigen hints at third pregnancy in John Legend video Newsdesk Share with :





Chrissy Teigen has teased she is expecting her third child with husband John Legend after baring what appears to be a baby bump in the singer's new music video.



The model and TV personality stars as Legend's love interest in the promo for Wild, which debuted on YouTube on Thursday afternoon. Towards the end of the video, director Nabil zooms in on a shot of the couple looking out towards the water off the coast of Punta Mita, Mexico.



The clip features Legend hugging his wife from behind, as she cradles her growing belly.



The stars have yet to directly comment on the apparent baby news, but after its premiere, Teigen retweeted a post on the Vevo account, which read: "John Legend and Chrissy Teigen drive us 'Wild' in the heartfelt visuals for John's latest song with Gary Clark jr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!"



Teigen also posted a smiling heart emoji, indicating the pregnancy news is true.



The couple already shares daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, but have previously been open about Teigen's fertility struggles and their efforts to conceive via in vitro fertilisation.



The pair met on the set of one of Legend's music videos in 2006. They dated for several years before marrying in Italy in 2013.