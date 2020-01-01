NEWS Ciara filmed new video two days before baby's birth Newsdesk Share with :





New mum Ciara had the cast and crew of her Rooted video on high alert during filming as the R&B star was just two days away from giving birth.



The Level Up hitmaker welcomed son Win with husband Russell Wilson on 23 July, but just 48 hours earlier, she had been singing and dancing around on set, showing off her heavily pregnant belly.



Ciara, who was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, dropped the promo early on Thursday and took to social media to share the surprising news with fans.



"ATL bred I'm Rooted," the 34-year-old wrote as she recited a line of lyrics, adding: "Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style! Out now!"



The song serves as a message of empowerment to the black community, and the accompanying video features a closing message to young activists amid the Black Lives Matter movement.



Referencing civil rights leaders Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., it reads: "To all my young Rosa's and young Luther's (sic), keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in."



Telling "all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe," the message concludes: "Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."



The promo also includes brief cameos by Ciara's six-year-old son Future Zahir, from her romance with her ex-fiance, rapper Future, and her three-year-old daughter Sienna, whose father is American football star Wilson.