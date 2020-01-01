Jade Thirlwall explores 'self-loathing' in touching Instagram poem

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall got candid on Instagram as she shared a moving poem about her battle with "self-loathing".

The Wings hitmaker was praised by fans after posting the verse on Wednesday, which appeared as a black background with white text over it, and no additional caption from the star.

"Insecurity is unattractive / Yet my mind keeps trying to act ugly / Using self terroristic tactics / Til I self implode / I'm my own worst enemy," the poem reads.

"But I wasn't the first / I've realised the self-loathing isn't self-taught / But rather drilled into me / By an army of insecure adults projecting onto a child / Conditioned to be a patient of patriarchal society / And it takes more than an insta quote or an occasional affirmation / To unpick being picked apart."

An emotional Jade concluded: "F**king hell / Isn't loving yourself really an art?"

She then signed off the passage with "Jade Thirlwall," and attracted a flurry of messages from supporters of the singer, who praised the 27-year-old for speaking out about mental health.

Among them was bandmates Perrie Edwards, who commented, "This (applause emoji) So relatable my baby girl," and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who wrote: "Beautiful (red heart emoji) your (sic) amazing x."

Jade isn't the only Little Mix star to speak publicly about her mental health - Jesy Nelson opened up about her own issues in the award-winning 2019 documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.