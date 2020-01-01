Taylor Swift ties Barbra Streisand album feat

Taylor Swift has joined Barbra Streisand as one of only two women who have spent multiple weeks at the top of the U.S. albums chart with six different releases.

Swift managed the feat at the weekend when Folklore - the singer's eighth studio album - spent a second week on top of the Billboard 200.

Only 11 artists have spent more than one week at number one with six albums - the others are Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Eminem, JAY-Z, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and Bruce Springsteen.

Folklore is now well on its way to becoming another million-seller in the U.S. for Taylor, thanks to a massive opening week tally of 846,000 copies sold.