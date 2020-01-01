NEWS Beyonce's stylist went 'all out' dressing Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o in Black is King Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce's stylist Zerina Akers said she went "all out" dressing Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o in Black is King.



The singer's critically-acclaimed visual album, which serves as a companion to her movie soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, dropped on Disney+ last month, and the looks curated by Zerina for the shoot have driven fans wild.



And in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed that her favourite moment was styling fashion icon Naomi, as well as Oscar winner Lupita, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kelly Rowland and model Adut Akech, for the Brown Skin Girl music video.



"Oh, I mean, a dream! I got to dress Naomi Campbell! It was almost like inviting people to your home. When you invite people to your home, you bring out the good china. You're going to serve them in your Hermes tea cups. You're going to go all out," she quipped.



"That's how it felt to have the guests on the set and to actually be able to dress them. Naomi Campbell in the Schiaparelli was just to die for," Zerina added, before heaping praise on the maison's creative director.



"I love Daniel Roseberry's collection, and was so blown away by the exaggerated silhouettes that he's creating. To place that look there and on her was breathtaking," she said of Naomi's pumpkin-coloured gown, which features a dramatic hood.



Zerina also revealed that working with Black Panther star Lupita was an uplifting experience, even though she initially felt intimidated by the award-winning actress.



"She's a very strong woman. Her presence is monumental. She's very confident and sure of herself. I was proud to be able to find things that she liked that contributed and tied everything together," she recalled. "My favourite on her was that rosette Rodarte when she's in the mirror. It's just really beautiful with white on white rosettes."