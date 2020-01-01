NEWS Demi Lovato teases new track from her upcoming seventh album Newsdesk Share with :





The 27-year-old pop star posted a clip of herself listening to the deeply personal track whilst driving around Los Angeles on her Instagram Story this week.



The lyrics include: "I know I made it hard for you/ And I owe my part, I'll tell the truth/ You said that it'd be over/ If I didn't get sober/ Sober."



Demi simply captioned the post: "#D7."

The upcoming record - which will include the previously released single 'I Love Me' - is set to be Demi's first full-length studio effort since her accidental overdose and hospitalisation back in July 2018.



A month earlier, the US star had released the track 'Sober', in which she revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.



Demi's new album has already gotten the seal of approval from her fiance Max Ehrich.



He said: "I am so in awe listening to ur new music atm you are gifted beyoned words. (sic)"



'D7' is set to follow 2017's 'Tell Me You Love Me' and her recent singles 'Anyone' and the Sam Smith-featuring 'I'm Ready'.



Demi previously said she will share her "side of the story" on her next record.



The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer said she will "be as open and honest as possible" without worrying about what other people will think.



She shared a shrugging emoji on her Instagram Story and wrote: "You know what's great about making an album?

"You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."



Meanwhile, Marshmello recently hinted at a collaboration with Demi.



The anonymous DJ posted a snap of himself on the telephone and hinted that he's either already recorded or has asked the pop star to feature on his new track.



He simply captioned the post on Instagram, which he tagged the singer in, with: "hello? demi? (sic)"



Back in 2017, a song by the pair called 'Love Don't Let Me Go' was registered to ASCAP, with Marshmello, Louis Bell, Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi, and Andrew Watt given songwriting credits, but it's yet to be officially released.