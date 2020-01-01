NEWS Little Simz winner of the Pioneer Award at the AIM Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Little Simz was named the winner of the Pioneer Award at the 2020 AIM Independent Music Awards on Wednesday (12.08.20).



The annual awards ceremony - which honours independent and unsigned talent in the UK - took place virtually for the first time on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented the bash from being hosted at London’s iconic Roundhouse venue, as had originally been planned.



Despite the setbacks caused by the virus, the awards ceremony pushed on, with rapper and actress Little Simz taking home the Pioneer Award, as well as giving two stunning live performances.



Speaking about her win, Simz noted her journey has been “the stairs and not the escalators”, and described herself as a “one woman army”.



Elsewhere in the evening, FKA Twigs was awarded the accolade for Best [Difficult] Second Album for her record ‘Magdalene’, whilst heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch were the recipients of Best Live Act.



UK Independent Breakthrough was awarded to Moses Boyd, and Korean-American musician Yaeji won the International Breakthrough equivalent.



AJ Tracey was named the winner of the Innovator Award, with Vince Clarke taking home the Special Recognition Award, and Tony Allen posthumously receiving the gong for Outstanding Contribution to Music.



For the second year in a row, Freya Ridings found herself the winner of the PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artists, whilst all eyes will be on newcomer Arlo Parks after she was named the One To Watch.



The full list of winners at the 2020 AIM Independent Music Awards:



UK INDEPENDENT BREAKTHROUGH

Moses Boyd



BEST CREATIVE PACKAGING

Digga D - ‘Double Tap Diaries’



SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Vince Clarke



INDIE CHAMPION

Helen Smith



BEST SMALL LABEL

Speedy Wunderground



BEST INDEPENDENT REMIX

Lafawndah - 'Tourist X Nídia Rework'



ONE TO WATCH

Arlo Parks



BEST INDEPENDENT VIDEO

The Howl & The Hum - ‘The Only Boy Racer Left on the Island’



INNOVATOR AWARD

AJ Tracey



BEST [DIFFICULT] SECOND ALBUM

FKA Twigs - ‘Magdalene’



INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH

Yaeji



PIONEER AWARD

Little Simz



PPL AWARD FOR MOST PLAYED NEW INDEPENDENT ARTIST

Freya Ridings



BEST INDEPENDENT ALBUM

Sarathy Korwar - ‘More Arriving’



BEST LIVE ACT

Five Finger Death Punch



BEST INDEPENDENT TRACK

Flying Lotus - ‘More’ (Feat. Anderson .Paak)



BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

Jazz Re:freshed



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC

Tony Allen