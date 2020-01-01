NEWS Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again amid Covid-19 lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Ricky Martin began to prematurely mourn his career as lockdown measures were enforced amid the Covid-19 crisis.



The 48-year-old singer told Out magazine's Family Issue he was riddled with anxiety when he and his family were first put under stay-at-home orders during the pandemic - not least of all because he'd have to 'let go of his career.



"I went through this mourning process of me letting go of the possibility of ever performing in front of 20,000 people again," Martin confessed to the publication.



"That’s what they were telling us. For me it was like, I don’t know how to do anything else," he explained.

The news devastated Martin as he had no alternative career track in mind: "I always thought I was going to be able to do this as long as I wanted to - even if I looked ridiculous onstage at 70 years old with a cane, it was my option. But apparently that was no more," he lamented.



However, the Livin' la Vida Loca hitmaker has since turned to music and created two EPs - Pausa, which dropped in May and features a number of A-list collaborators, and the more upbeat Play, which is slated for a September release - to help him through the tough times.



"I really finished it as a way for me to cope," Martin admitted.