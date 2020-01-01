Katy Perry sought out Sia's help after split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry turned to pop pal Sia for help as she struggled to cope following her 2017 split from Orlando Bloom.

The Roar singer experienced a downward spiral after the break-up, which coincided with the failure of her last album, Witness, and now Sia has opened up about being a shoulder to lean on as Katy's great depression kicked in.

The Chandelier hitmaker, who has been open about her own mental health struggles, told the Los Angeles Times Katy turned up at her house and she was in 'a bad way'.

"She had a real breakdown," the Australian star explained.

Telling the publication Katy was: "On stage with 10 candied lollipops and clowns and dancers, selling the dream, the joy, the happiness," Sia reflected: "that's really hard sometimes when you're not feeling it yourself."

"I knew (Katy) was driven and ambitious, that was clear from the beginning," Sia recalled, adding: "I didn't realise that she was so reliant on that validation for her psychological well-being."

Telling the publication that Katy said she felt 'lost', Sia said she helped the Teenage Dream singer find the silver lining: "it was the best thing that could have ever happened to her, really, because now she can make music for the fun of it. Getting number ones does nothing for your inside."

Katy recently recorded her new album, Smile, and has reunited with Bloom, who is now her fiance.

Sia revealed she was a big part of the couple finding love again: "I'd be on the phone with Orlando and have call waiting with Katy trying to call me," she remembered.

Katy is now expecting the actor's daughter, who is due in days.