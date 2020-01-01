Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jacob has "fully recovered" from an intestinal bout of the coronavirus.

The Livin' on a Prayer hitmaker announced his 18-year-old son Jacob had contracted the potentially deadly disease, which generally causes breathing problems, but has also been associated with a wide range of other symptoms, in March.

Speaking to U.S. website Extra ahead of playing a virtual concert on Friday, Jon gave an update on how Jacob is doing - explaining that the virus only gave his son intestinal problems.

"It was really mild; it was really early on. It was an intestinal version of it," he said, adding that Jacob has, "fully recovered and quickly."

Jon's Bon Jovi bandmates also contracted the disease and had more severe cases of Covid-19.

"David Bryan had it really bad... Everett Bradley - he, too, had it really bad," the rocker said. "We've seen a lot of people that we know, lives have been lost... This is nothing to mess around with... Wear your mask. Do the right thing, 'cause it's real."

Jon's summer tour was cancelled as a result of the pandemic and his forthcoming album has also been put on hold as his colleagues continue to recover from the disease.

"These are the sacrifices that have to be made right now," the musician explained, before musing on a possible return.

"Eventually, we will get back to it," he continued. "I don't know when, to be honest. I don't think so for some time... A rock show really can't happen without a crowd."

Jon has been heavily involved in helping those affected by Covid-19, working at his community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen, opening a food bank, and recording a charity track, Do What You Can.